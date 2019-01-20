Wind Advisory for Waynesboro, Augusta County

The Waynesboro-Augusta County area is under a Wind Advisory through 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Steady winds of 15-25 mph are forecast today, with gusts up to 55 mph, particularly at higher elevations.

This level of wind can blow down limbs, trees and power lines, so scattered power outages are possible.

Temperatures are expected to hold steady in the mid-30s today, pushing feels-like temperatures into the low- to mid-20s.

