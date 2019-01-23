Williams Football Operations Center project to bring next-level home to Liberty football

Following an offseason that saw major renovations to Williams Stadium, Liberty Athletics next football upgrade project is focusing on the base of operations for the program.

Shortly after the conclusion of the 2018 football season, Liberty’s first campaign at the FBS level, the Williams Football Operations Center started a $25 million renovation project that is scheduled for completion in January 2020.

The Williams Football Operations Center opened in 2006, giving Liberty’s football program a three-story, 48,000-square foot base of operations in the north end zone of Williams Stadium.

The current renovation project will dramatically expand the footprint of the existing building. The project will add 18,000 additional square feet to the facility to bring the new building’s usable space to 65,455 square feet.

The top floor of the newly renovated facility will house 17 offices and 12 position meeting room, plus a 147-seat, theater style team meeting room.

The middle floor of the building, located at ground level, will include a new locker room with 122 lockers and an attached equipment room to better service Liberty’s football players.

The floor will also house a 13,000 square foot player’s lounge, including a nutrition center and can accommodate up to 130 people. The area will be used as a recruiting area during home football games.

A glass enclosed cardio workout room will replace the existing front entrance to the operations center and the workout area will overlook the lower level.

Rounding out the new amenities of this floor will be a press room for weekly press conferences and postgame interviews, plus a new training room. The sports medicine area will include 11 treatment beds, an onsite x-ray room, plus hydrotherapy pools.

Closing out the facility will be a state-of-the art weight room in the lower level of the operations center. The 16,000 square foot workout space will be furnished with the latest training equipment, allowing Liberty’s players to prepare themselves to excel at the highest level of college football.

The entire three-floor football operations center will feature a dynamic graphic arts packages, helping promote the ever growing Liberty Football brand.

A construction timeline is in place so that the locker room and training room facilities will be functional in time for the start of the 2019 football season.

During the construction process, Liberty’s student-athletes will utilize the visiting team locker room area in the Liberty Indoor Practice facility, while the coaching staff office space will be housed on the top floor of the Williams Stadium Carter Tower.

The construction project will also work around the newly built 3,000 square foot video board that was installed prior to the start of the 2018 football season.

After finishing with a 6-6 record last year and becoming the ninth program to win six or more games during its inaugural season at the FBS level, the Flames will open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 when they host ACC foe Syracuse, who is preseason ranked No. 15 by ESPN.com.

Season tickets for Liberty’s 2019 season will go on sale on Feb. 6 with general admission packages starting at $70 per person.

Discounts will be available for Liberty University faculty and staff, registered Varsity Club members (former Liberty University student-athletes) and recent Liberty University alumni (graduates from 2015-19).

Fans can support Liberty Football by joining the Flames Club, which exists to underwrite Liberty Athletics’ three-fold mission to train Champions for Christ, provide a world-class student-athlete experience and achieve victory with integrity.

Flames Club membership starts at just $60 and members can enjoy preferred parking, seating and pregame hospitality benefits, based upon membership level. For more information about the Flames Club, please call 434-582-CLUB (2582) or email FlamesClub@liberty.edu.

For more information about becoming a football season ticket holder, please contact the Flames Ticket Office at (434) 582-SEAT (7328) or tickets@liberty.edu.