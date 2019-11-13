Wildlife Center to present program at Waynesboro Public Library

The Wildlife Center of Virginia, a leading teaching and research hospital for native wildlife, will be at the Waynesboro Public Library on Saturday, Nov. 23. The program begins at 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Lauren Edzenga, the Center’s Outreach Educator, will provide information about the Wildlife Center’s work as a hospital for native wild animals. Joining Edzenga for the program will be three of the Center’s non-releasable education ambassadors, including a snake!

Additional information about the program is available on the Center’s website: https://www.wildlifecenter.org/news_events/events/wildlife-center-virginia-waynesboro-public-library

The Wildlife Center of Virginia, located in Waynesboro, is an internationally acclaimed teaching and research hospital for wildlife and conservation medicine. Since its founding in 1982, the nonprofit Center has cared for more than 80,000 wild animals, representing 200 species of native birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians. The goal of the Center is “to treat to release” – to restore patients to health and return as many as possible to the wild.

The Center’s public education programs share insights gained through the care of injured and orphaned wildlife, in hopes of reducing human damage to wildlife. In

July 2011, the Center launched an online Critter Cam, which allows wildlife enthusiasts around the world to watch a variety of Center patients and resident education animals. Patients that are currently “featured” on one of the three Critter Cam feeds include rambunctious Black Bear cubs, a young Bobcat patient, and Center permanent residents Rowan [a Red-tailed Hawk] and Buttercup [a charismatic Black Vulture]. A link to Critter Cam can be found at www.wildlifecenter.org.

