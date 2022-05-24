Wildlife Center of Virginia to release bald eagle at Berkeley Plantation

The Wildlife Center of Virginia will be releasing an adult bald eagle that has been a patient at the Center since late March.

The eagle will be released at 1 p.m. Wednesday by Center President Ed Clark at Berkeley Plantation in Charles City [12602 Harrison Landing Road].

The release is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to RSVP at rsvp@wildlifecenter.org. Attendees should plan on parking at Taps Field. For detailed directions, visit the Wildlife Center’s Event Calendar page.

The eagle to be released on Wednesday was hit by a car in Henrico County. The eagle was scavenging a deer carcass on the side of the road, and, when it attempted to fly away, it was struck by the vehicle. A Henrico County police officer was dispatched to the scene and found that the eagle was unable to fly and appeared to have trauma to its left wing. The officer captured the eagle, and a volunteer transported the bird to the Center later that day.

