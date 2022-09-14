‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ improv stars coming to Paramount
Armed with only their wits, “Whose Line is it Anyway?” stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood are taking to the live stage, and The Paramount Theater is one of their stops. The “Scared Scriptless” show presented by Upfront Inc. is April 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the Charlottesville venue.
Prepare to laugh yourself senseless as improv comedy masterminds Mochrie and Sherwood must make up original scenes, songs, and more from whatever you, the fans, suggest.
You just might also get to join in on the fun on stage.
It’s a hilarious comedic high wire act … just like a live version of “Whose Line.” How the heck do they do it? We don’t know either.
Tickets range from $37.50 to $65.50.
Tickets are on sale now by phone at (434) 979-1333 or online at https://www.theparamount.net/event/colin-brad