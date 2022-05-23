‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE’ coming to Dominion Energy Center in September

Published Monday, May. 23, 2022, 10:48 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour across North America, stopping in Richmond on Thursday, Sept. 22nd for an 8 p.m. show at Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre.

The all-new live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is the one-and-only way fans can experience America’s Game® in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios, and it’s right in their hometown theater.

Tickets start at $29.50 and are available at DominionEnergyCenter.com.

One of the greatest game shows of all time wants to give more fans a chance to win at “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” Guests can audition to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. They will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board to win fantastic prizes, including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show.

Additionally, audience members will get in on the fun with the chance to be randomly selected to win cash and prizes.

“This partnership with Right Angle presents an opportunity to expand our reach to give more people a live experience as close to being on the televised show as you can get without actually being in the studio,” said Suzanne Prete, executive vice president, game shows, for Sony Pictures Television. “We look forward to providing this incredible local immersive experience to people who might not otherwise make it out to Los Angeles to be on the set with Pat and Vanna.”

“Partnering with Sony to take America’s Game on the tour is an honor for Right Angle,” said Right Angle Entertainment Co-Founder Justin Sudds. “This game has a fan base that spans generations and we can’t wait to bring it to theaters across North America giving fans the chance to live the dream of spinning the Wheel and winning big live on stage!”

Hosts for the tour will be announced in the coming weeks, and dates for the 2023 calendar year will be announced in the coming months. “Wheel of Fortune Live!” is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.

Like this: Like Loading...