What you need to know for Virginia-Iowa on Monday
Virginia (5-2) hosts Iowa (6-0) in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge contest on Monday. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-Iowa game will be televised on ESPN2, streamed online at WatchESPN.com and ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
For Openers
- The Cavaliers and Hawkeyes meet for the first time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and fourth overall.
- UVA is 151-43 (.778) in nonconference action under Bennett.
- UVA’s Reece Beekman ranks fourth nationally with 20 steals, while Kadin Shedrick ranks fifth nationally with 23 blocks.
- UVA has limited its opponents to 47.5 ppg, 31.7 percent field goal shooting and 19.4 percent 3-point shooting during its season-high four-game winning streak.
UVA Notes
- UVA is led by its returning backcourt of Kihei Clark (10.3 ppg & 3.9 apg) and Reece Beekman (6.7 ppg, 4.3 apg & 2.9 spg), and the additions of transfers Jayden Gardner (13.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg) and Armaan Franklin (13 ppg).
- Clark has played 100 games at UVA and was an All-ACC honorable mention selection last season, while Beekman had a team-high 30 steals and was second with 75 assists.
- The Cavaliers added transfers Gardner (East Carolina) and Franklin (Indiana) to fill the void left by standouts Sam Hauser (16 ppg), Jay Huff (13 ppg) and Trey Murphy III (11.3 ppg).
- Gardner averaged 18.5 points and 8.9 rebounds in 79 career games at East Carolina, while Franklin averaged 11.4 points and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range for the Hoosiers in 2020-21.
- Kadin Shedrick (6.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.3 bpg) and Francisco Caffaro (4.7 rpg) anchor the paint, while Kody Stattmann, Carson McCorkle, Taine Murray, Igor Miliĉić Jr. and Malachi Poindexter provide perimeter depth.
Iowa Notes
- Jordan Bohannon sank his 375th career 3-pointer on Nov. 18, to surpass Ohio State’s Jon Diebler (2008-11) to become the Big Ten’s all-time 3-point leader.
- Sophomore forward Keegan Murray is one of three Big Ten players since the 2002-03 season with six consecutive 20-point games to start the season.
- Keegan Murray ranks second in the Big Ten in points per game (25.7), fourth rebounds per game (8.8), and seventh in free throw percentage (.892).
- Iowa has been making the most of its trips to the foul line through six games. The Hawkeyes are shooting 83.2 percent from the foul line, making 119-of-143 attempts. Iowa is tops in the Big Ten and fifth nationally in free throw accuracy.
- Fran McCaffery has coached a first-team All-Big Ten honoree six of the last eight years. He has guided Iowa to 20+ wins seven of the last nine seasons and fifth place or better finishes in the Big Ten five of the last seven years.
- Iowa is the only Division I program with two sets of brothers on the 2021-22 roster, with one being identical twins. Connor and Patrick McCaffery are two years apart, while Keegan and Kris Murray are identical twins. The Murray twins are one of four twins on Division I rosters this season (Arizona State, San Diego State, and SIUE).
- Jordan Bohannon is back for his sixth season. He is Iowa’s career leader in assists (646), free throw percentage (.890), games played (149), and 3-pointers (379). He ranks seventh in career scoring (1,698), surpassing Roy Devyn Marble last game. Bohannon is eight points from surpassing B.J. Armstrong (1,705) for sixth.
- Iowa has won 14 home games each of the last three seasons. The Hawkeyes have averaged just over 13 home victories since Fran McCaffery’s arrival in Iowa City in 2011.
- Iowa ranked first in the Big Ten in scoring offense for the third straight season; Iowa’s 83.7 points per game average in 2021 is its highest since the 1988-89 season (89.6). The Hawkeyes have led the conference in scoring four of the last eight seasons.
- Fran McCaffery has guided Iowa to 20 wins or more in seven of the last nine seasons. He has led Iowa to Big Ten upper division finishes eight of the last nine years. Iowa, Michigan State, and Wisconsin have each recorded a Big Ten-best eight first division finishes since 2013.