What types of trucks are served by dispatching companies

There is a large variety of vehicles in the freight dispatching industry. How to figure out the right one for you? This is a short explanation for beginning drivers. Read more about the truck dispatcher company characteristics here. It will help owner-operators and newcomers in the driving sphere in many ways.

Truck types according to their size and structure

Each vehicle consists of two parts: the cab and the trailer. The first part is for a driver, engine, and other functional moving parts. Different kinds of trailers are attached to a cab depending on the model and amount of freight. Now, let’s look at the main types of trailers you may meet while working.

Small capacity trucks

Small capacity or light trucks can carry up to 14,000 pounds (classes 1-3). They are used to transport furnishings, building materials, and other compact loads. Popular brands and models are Nissan Frontier, Toyota Tundra, and Ford F-350. The most common auto-truck kinds in this category are:

hotshots;

panel trucks;

vans;

pickups and others.

Middle capacity trucks

This is the most common vehicle type that lifts 14,001 to 26,000 pounds (classes 4-6). They can transport fragile goods (a box sort) or large materials (flatbeds). Other vehicles of this kind are trailers and vans. Classical models are Chevrolet Silverado 4500, 5500, and 6500 HD, Peterbilt 330, and International MV.

Large capacity trucks

The last type includes all trucks with a weight limit above 26,000 (classes 7-8). They usually transport building blocks and other oversized and super-heavy items. These species include refrigerators that carry flowers, meds, and frozen products. Common models named by dispatching experts are:

Autocar ACMD;

Hino 338;

Freightliner Cascadia;

Western Star 4800.

Full classification is a bit more complicated. Search for more information on each carriage variation (model, its capacity, benefits, etc.) at truck dispatcher company websites. Dispatching professionals explain tricky issues about vehicles.

