What do you need to know about Friday’s Virginia Tech-Boston College game?

The Virginia Tech football team (4-4, 2-2 ACC) travels to Boston College (4-4, 0-4 ACC) for a Friday night encounter under the lights in chilly Chestnut Hill. The temperature is supposed to be just above freezing at kickoff as the Hokies look to string together back-to-back road wins in the ACC after taking care of Georgia Tech. On the side side, the Eagles are still winless in conference play and hope to get their first victory in the ACC in front of their home fans.

Here’s everything to know:

Where to watch?

The game will air on ESPN2, and kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

What to know about VT

They haven’t quite stopped the bleeding, but a win here could do that. Last weekend’s 26-17 win at Goergia Tech saw a calmer Braxton Burmeister go 15-for-25 for 254 yards and two touchdowns, and freshman running back Malachi Thomas continues to look like the real deal. He had 25 touches for 103 yards last time out and has become the go-to back. Tre Turner will be the one to watch on offense though after his massive output against the Yellow Jackets, catching seven balls for 187 yards and a touchdown. If the offense can carry over that type of efficiency, they’ll have no trouble. The concern here is that Tech just hasn’t been any sort of consistent.

What to know about BC

The Eagles are on a four-game losing streak where their offense has just been non-existent. In facing Clemson, NC State, Louisville and Syracuse, BC have scored just 40 points combined in those contests. While the defense hasn’t been all that bad, allowing 25 points per game, they just can’t seem to get anything going early. They’ve also scored just one touchdown in their last seven quarters. Against a formidable Tech defense, they must establish the run early in order to open up the play-action passing game, where Tech like to defend man-to-man

Prediction

The Hokies have a little bit of momentum now and sneak out an ugly, smash-mouth victory on the road.

Virginia Tech 17, BC 7

Story by Roger Gonzalez

