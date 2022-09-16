What are the best things in gaming right now? Experts to weigh in at upcoming forum
Sports betting is growing rapidly, historical horse racing is expanding where slots cannot, esports is just beginning to tie itself to gaming, and the movement to cashless casino gaming is starting to take root. So, what exactly do casino operators and suppliers think are the best things going for the gaming industry at large?
A panel of industry experts will discuss that question as part of the East Coast Gaming Congress and NexGen Gaming Forum, Sept. 21-23 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, N.J.
“The Best Things in Gaming Right Now Are …” will be moderated by Lucas Levenson, an attorney with Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law.
The panel, which will take place on Friday, Sept. 23, will also include:
- Brooke Fiumara, Chief Executive Officer, OPTX
- Mandi Hart, Chief Client Solutions Officer, Sightline Payments
- Deron Hunsberger, Chief Commercial Officer, Ainsworth Game Technology
- Grant Johnson, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman, Esports Entertainment Group
The conference will kick off with an opening reception on Wednesday, Sept. 21. There also will be three keynote addresses during the conference and a networking cocktail party on Thursday evening.
Additional panel discussions will focus on issues facing the industry, including:
- Sports Betting: Which Model is Working Best?
- Is Gaming Growing Responsibly?
- The Northeast Cauldron
- State Regulators: Keeping Their Promise to Keep Pace?
- Whither Igaming?
- Creating One Industry: Lotteries, Gaming
For conference information, visit http://www.ecgc.us