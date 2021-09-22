Waynesboro man wanted in East Main shooting

A Waynesboro man faces a slew of felony and misdemeanor charges after a shooting in the 1000 block of East Main Street reported in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Justin William Brooks, 29, is wanted in connection with the shooting, which was reported at 2:34 a.m., according to Waynesboro Police.

A release reported that there had been a dispute between Brooks and the victim that led to the shooting.

The victim was transported from the scene and ultimately transferred to UVA Medical Center for treatment. Officers were unable to locate Brooks, who reportedly left prior to police arrival.

Brooks remains wanted. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of Brooks or have any information regarding the investigation, contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017. Callers can remain anonymous.