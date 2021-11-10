Waynesboro man arrested, charged in Nov. 3 Augusta County motorcycle theft

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has located a stolen 2007 Harley Davidson custom Softail motorcycle at a storage unit in Harrisonburg.

This motorcycle was initially reported stolen on Nov. 3 from the Heritage Mini Storage in Stuarts Draft. Throughout the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was able to develop two suspects related to these break-ins.

Melvin Berry Jr., 43, of Waynesboro, has been charged with one count of breaking and entering. Additional charges are pending.

Berry is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. A female suspect has also been positively identified and charges will be placed against her at a later date.

The Sheriff’s Office will release her information once charges have been obtained and the warrants have been served.

The Sheriff’s Office is still asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact Investigator Ryan Martin at the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers # 800-322-2017

