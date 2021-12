Waynesboro: Altered holiday trash collection for the New Year’s holiday

Waynesboro Public Works will be closed on Friday in observance of the New Year’s holiday. Public Works will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3.

Trash collection will run on a regular schedule for the week of Dec. 27-30.

Questions? Call the Refuse Division at (540) 942-6764.

