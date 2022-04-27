Warner, Kaine announce $393K in funding for Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation

Published Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022, 5:27 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have announced $393,193 in federal funding for the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation to accelerate the region’s economic recovery after the pandemic.

Specifically, the funding will engage community leaders in all 12 Virginia Blue Ridge Parkway counties and associated independent cities to establish a strategic plan to enhance tourism, outdoor recreation, and economic development in the region. It will also increase employment opportunities, spur private investment, and promote economic resilience.

The 12 counties include Augusta, Nelson, Rockbridge, Amherst, Bedford, Botetourt, Roanoke, Floyd, Patrick, Carroll, Franklin, and Grayson.

The funding was awarded by the Economic Development Administration and funded through the American Rescue Plan, which Warner and Kaine helped pass last year.

“After two difficult years, Virginians are eager to travel and be outside. We’re glad to see the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation receive federal funding to help increase tourism and outdoor recreation in the area,” said Sens.Warner and Kaine. “This funding will help accelerate the region’s economic recovery and promote investment in local communities.”

Like this: Like Loading...