VSCPA expands focus on the mental health of CPAs

The Virginia Society of CPAs continues to support the mental well-being of Virginia Certified Public Accountants by offering programs and resources to help professionals focus on the importance of self-care and cultivating positive workplaces.

As the pandemic enters a third year, CPAs and their employers are grappling with staff burnout and other mental health challenges. For CPAs in public accounting, two particularly difficult tax seasons — and another on the horizon — also make it clear that mindful leadership is needed.

The VSCPA’s launched its mental health series last year with a Mental Health Virtual Summit — a free half-day event focused on leading a culture of wellness, fostering gratitude, recognizing signs of depression and anxiety, and managing stress. The second annual Summit was held January 21 with nearly 300 participants.

On March 4, the VSCPA will offer a Mental Health First Aid Training at its office in Richmond in partnership with Henrico Mental Health & Developmental Services to educate participants on how to recognize and help others who are developing a mental health problem or crisis.

“We continue to hear from CPAs and firm leaders that mental health remains a huge priority, and we are committed to offering educational opportunities and other resources to provide guidance and support our members’ well-being during these challenging times,” says VSCPA President & CEO Stephanie Peters, CAE.

The VSCPA Mental Health & Wellness Resource Center at www.vscpa.com/wellness contains learning opportunities, a mental health toolkit, articles, checklists and more. The free toolkit includes mental health tips for leaders, such as:

Be vulnerable and model health behaviors.

Lead with compassion during this time of uncertainty.

Eliminate the stigma.

Intentionally check in with colleagues and create a culture of connection.

Respond supportively to employees who are struggling.

Share company resources for mental health and encourage their use.

Brush up on your company’s benefits and policies.

Provide mental health first aid training.

Create easy ways for team members to reach out.