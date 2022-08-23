VPAS launches fall cafes and recreational programs for older adults
As part of a strategy to build engagement among older adults, Valley Program for Aging Services is launching a series of recreational and educational gatherings for adults 60 years and older this fall.
The gatherings will include VPAS cafes – innovative new social spaces that replace pre-pandemic senior centers. Cafes are two-hour gatherings that feature guest speakers, lunch, light exercise, games and entertainment, educational programs and more.
In addition to regular cafes, older adults can register to participate in a variety of workshops, including a Falls Prevention Extravaganza, Fiber Arts Fun, Antiquing Adventure, TED Talk Tuesdays and Tai Chi.
Also on tap for this fall are caregiver support groups and educational sessions on what to expect for Medicare open enrollment in 2023.
“Older adults in the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro region have been trusting VPAS for nearly 50 years,” said David Taylor, VPAS programs manager. “With these new programs, they can expect the same level of quality, attention, and engagement we’re known for, plus some fun, fresh new content. There has never been a better time to connect with others and try something new.”
VPAS programs are for adults 60 and older.
Caregiver support groups are for individuals of any age who are caring for a loved one 60 years of age or older.
There is no cost to participate.
To learn more about VPAS cafes and upcoming events, call (540) 942-1838 or visit vpas.info/events.