VMI takes down Bucknell, 24-14, to notch win in 2022 home opener
VMI evened its record at 1-1 with a 24-14 win over Bucknell in the home opener for the Keydets at Foster Stadium in Lexington on Saturday.
The defense and special teams played major roles in the win, while Rashad Raymond and Hunter Rice combined for 177 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
“It’s always great to win,” VMI coach Scott Wachenheim said. “I was impressed with how our defense played, also extremely impressed with our special teams. Wet ball. We had perfect snaps, perfect execution on the field goal, punts and kickoffs.”
Rice rumbled for 107 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, and Raymond scored a touchdown and picked up 70 yards on 13 carries for VMI, which cashed in on its second drive when Seth Morgan and Aidan Twombly connected for a 16-yard gain with a roughing the passer penalty tacked on, setting up a Rashad Raymond 9-yard touchdown run.
On the next possession, a run fake from Morgan froze the Bucknell defenders, leading to a TD pass to a wide-open Max Brimigion as VMI doubled its lead.
The Keydets kept their foot on the gas, drawing a pass interference that led to a touchdown run from Hunter Rice, as VMI went into the break up 21-0.
Early in the third, Jerry Rice would make the lead 24-0 with his 30th career field goal (third all-time at VMI).
As Bucknell threatened midway through the third, Stone Snyder stormed up the middle, forcing a deep throw downfield that led to Knapp’s second interception on the afternoon.
The Bison finally broke through with a touchdown at the end of the third, before cutting the lead to 10 with a touchdown and two-point conversion minutes later. The field position battle became crucial, as VMI would seal the deal with a stop on fourth and 6, running out the clock for the victory.
More from Scott Wachenheim postgame
On improving moving forward
“The biggest stopper today for us was penalties. Penalties and turnovers stopped us from playing a better game and put us in backed up situations.
On the defense
“They played great all game long. And they had their backs against the wall. Very impressed with Coach (Nick) Reveiz and the game plan and how hard they played.”
On the run game
“At the start, Rashad (Raymond) was cooking with the ball. It was a rainy, muddy day and I felt the run game was the best chance for us to win. I thought Hunter (Rice) was running extremely hard and was not going down.”
Up next
VMI remains at home for its next contest, hosting Cornell Saturday, Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m.
