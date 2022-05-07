VMI shuts down UNC Greensboro, 3-1, to even weekend SoCon series

Four VMI pitchers combined to shut down UNC-Greensboro (UNCG) Saturday morning in a 3-1 Keydet victory in the second game of a three-game Southern Conference baseball series from UNCG Baseball Stadium. The game started at 9 a.m., moved up from 2 p.m. due to the threat of severe weather in the area.

Freshman Tyler Kaltreider started on the mound and earned his second-straight win, tossing 5.1 innings of one-run ball, scattering five hits and two walks. Will Riley was summoned out of the bullpen in the sixth and kept the Spartans off the scoreboard in his 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts before giving way to Will Lopez. The left-hander struck out two in his inning of work and Tyler Bradt closed the game out with 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn his first save of the year. The four Keydets allowed seven hits and four walks with seven strikeouts.

VMI got on the scoreboard in the first inning. Trey Morgan led off with a single and stole second base. Zac Morris was intentionally walked with two outs and JT Inskeep made UNCG pay with a single to bring home Morgan,

Morgan again got things going in the third, leading off with a triple and later coming home on a Will Knight sacrifice fly.

UNCG scored a single run in the fourth, but Kaltreider induced a foul out with two outs and the Spartans left the bases loaded.

Jed Barrett, Ty Swaim and Brett Cook all singled in the fifth and Barrett came home on Cook’s hit to make the score 3-1.

Morgan finished 3-for-4 on the day for VMI (15-32/5-9 SoCon).

Hogan Windish was 3-for-4 with a walk for the Spartans (21-25/6-8).

The two teams are scheduled to close out the series Sunday at 1 p.m.

