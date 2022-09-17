VMI scores 20 straight in final six minutes, but rally comes up short in 28-22 loss to Cornell
VMI nearly came all the way back from a 28-2 deficit, but a furious fourth-quarter rally came up short in a 28-22 loss to Cornell on Saturday at Foster Stadium.
VMI (1-2) would cut the lead to six with five seconds to play, but Cornell (1-0) knocked the onsides attempt out of bounds and knelt the ball down for its season-opening win. The Keydets totaled 358 yards passing and collected 85 tackles on defense, led by an Eric Weaver safety and 19 tackles from Stone Snyder.
“The message to the team is we have to start faster, and that’s on me,” said head coach Scott Wachenheim. “You have to give credit to Cornell, hats off to them for playing a really clean game. But I’m proud of our team’s effort. Happy with the way they fought back.”
Cornell forced a three-and-out to open the game, then took its first offensive possession down the field to jump in front 7-0. VMI looked to equalize later that quarter, nearly getting a touchdown on a Seth Morgan rush, but he was ruled down just shy of the goal line.
On the ensuing possession, Eric Weaver burst into the endzone and brought down the ball carrier for a safety.
The Big Red scored a pair of touchdowns and would take a 21-2 lead into half.
Both teams played stout defense to open the third, before Cornell broke through to extend its lead to 26 as the game moved to the fourth. With 5:53 to play, Ironside found Leroy Thomas for a 41-yard gainer, setting up a Hunter Rice touchdown.
On the next VMI possession, Isaiah Lemmond hauled in a 63-yard reception before Chance Knox bullied his way into the endzone.
Collin Ironside and the Keydets gave themselves a fighting chance as the sophomore from Knoxville, Tennessee, scrambled in to make it a one possession game, but Cornell recovered the onside kick to clinch the game.
Coach Wachenheim postgame
On the Comeback
“Momentum is an amazing thing. And when you get it on your side it’s amazing how much better you play. We didn’t get momentum until we blocked that punt (Brimigion) and then we all the sudden started to play like a team that knew how to play.”
On Moving Forward
“We’ll watch the game. Correct the errors and celebrate the positives, because we did have some positives. I thought Isaiah Lemmond played really well. We will build on those positives.”
What’s Next
VMI has an early bye, returning to the field on Oct. 1 when they visit Western Carolina to open up SoCon play.