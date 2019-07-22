VMI Football: Four Keydets named preseason All-SoCon

Four VMI football players were named to the Preseason All-Southern Conference teams announced by the league Monday afternoon at the 2019 SoCon Football Media Day in Spartanburg, S.C.

Senior wide receiver Javeon Lara was named to the first team offense while junior quarterback Reece Udinski was named to the second team offense. On the defensive side, junior AJ Smith was named to the first team defense and on special teams senior Rohan Martin was named a second team return specialist.

Lara is a three-year letterman and returning starter coming off an excellent 2018 season in which he accumulated the second most catches and yards among receivers with 53 catches for 825 yards. He led the team in touchdown receptions with seven and earned the team’s longest reception of the year with a 72-yard touchdown catch against Samford. He produced four 100+ yard receiving games as a junior.

AJ Smith is a two-year letterman and returning starter that earned 2018 All-SoCon second team defense honors a year ago. The Academic All-American started all 11 games at safety a year ago extending his start streak to 18. He co-led the team in tackles with 90 for sixth in the league standing with 8.2 tackles per game. He led the Keydet defense with 55 solo stops last season and broke up three passes during the season.

Udinski rewrote the season passing record book in 2018 by throwing for over 3,000 yards and became the first quarterback in school history to surpass the 3,000 yard threshold for a single season. He set season marks for completions (302), attempts (523), total plays (570) and tied the season mark for most touchdown passes in a season with 20. Udinski established VMI single game records for passing yards when he threw for 491 yards in VMI’s 52-50 loss at Western Carolina September 22 which also stood as the second most yards by a SoCon QB during the year.

Rohan Martin was a 2018 second team All-Socon specialist despite only playing in eight games due to injury. He tied for third on the team for the most receptions on the year with 30 to go with 252 yards and a touchdown. On special teams he averaged 15.9 yards per return in seven tries.

Western Carolina quarterback Tyrie Adams was named the preseason Offensive Player of the Year and defensive lineman Nasir Player of ETSU was named the preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

2019 Preseason All-SoCon Teams

First Team Offense

QB Tyrie Adams, R-Sr., Western Carolina

RB Quay Holmes, R-So., ETSU

RB Tyray Devezin, Jr., Mercer

OL Bo Layton, R-Jr., Furman

OL Austin Sanders, R-Sr., Mercer

OL Nick Nixon, Sr., Samford

OL Justus Basinger, Sr., Wofford

OL Michael Ralph, Sr., Wofford

TE Owen Cosenke, Jr., Western Carolina

WR Bryce Nunnelly, Jr., Chattanooga

WR Javeon Lara, Sr., VMI

First Team Defense

DL Joseph Randall II, Sr., The Citadel

DL Jason Maduafokwa, R-Sr., ETSU

DL Nasir Player, R-Sr., ETSU

DL Thad Mangum, Sr., Wofford

LB Willie Eubanks III, Jr., The Citadel

LB Adrian Hope, R-So., Furman

LB Marshall Cooper, Sr., Chattanooga

DB Tyree Robinson, Jr., ETSU

DB Brandon Dowdell, Jr., Chattanooga

DB Jerrell Lawson, R-Jr., Chattanooga

DB A.J. Smith, Jr., VMI

DB Ronald Kent Jr., So., Western Carolina

First Team Specialists

PK Grayson Atkins, Jr., Furman

PK Mitchell Fineran, So., Samford

P Matthew Campbell, So., The Citadel

RS David Durden, So., Mercer

Second Team Offense

QB Reece Udinski, Jr., VMI

RB Devin Wynn, Jr., Furman

RB Tyrell Price, Sr., Chattanooga

OL Haden Haas, R-So., The Citadel

OL Drew McEntyre, Sr., The Citadel

OL Ben Blackmon, R-Sr., ETSU

OL Tre’mond Shorts, R-So., ETSU

OL Andy Godwin, R-Sr., Furman

OL Cole Strange, R-Jr., Chattanooga

OL Blake Jeresaty, Jr., Wofford

TE Chris Ellington, Sr., Mercer

WR Thomas Gordon, Sr., Furman

WR David Durden, So., Mercer

Second Team Defense

DL Dorian Kithcart, R-Sr., Mercer

DL Justin Foster, Sr., Samford

DL Nelson Jordan, So., Samford

DL Mikel Horton, Jr., Wofford

LB Elijah McKoy, Jr., Furman

LB Will Coneway, R-Sr., Mercer

LB Jireh Wilson, Sr., Wofford

DB Jeremy Lewis, Sr., ETSU

DB Malique Fleming, R-Jr., Mercer

DB Mason Alstatt, Sr., Wofford

DB George Gbesee, Sr., Wofford

Second Team Specialists

PK Jacob Godek, Sr., The Citadel

P Luke Carter, Sr., Wofford

RS Rohan Martin, Sr., VMI

