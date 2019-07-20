VMI Athletics participates in local YMCA Sports Week

Always willing to serve the community, several VMI cadet-athletes and coaches participated in the annual YMCA Sports Week over the past few days in Lexington.

The local Rockbridge Area YMCA hosts several camps throughout the summer ranging from sports and outdoor recreation to science and nature. This week of July 22-25 was tabbed as Sports Week and cadet-athletes and coaches from VMI’s basketball, baseball, track and field, wrestling and men’s and women’s soccer were asked to participate.

On Tuesday morning, the basketball team held a clinic at Waddell Elementary before the baseball team had an afternoon session with the kids.

The track and field athletes and coaches held a clinic Wednesday afternoon, and on Thursday and men’s and women’s soccer teams put on an event before wrestling took place in the afternoon.

Above you will find a link to a photo gallery that displays the fun activities that both the kids and VMI athletes and staff enjoyed throughout the week.

