Virginia Waste Management Board approves amendments to hazardous waste regs

The Virginia Waste Management Board has approved annual updates to the commonwealth’s regulations governing hazardous wastes, including the disposal of hazardous waste and the transportation of hazardous materials.

The approvals make state regulations – implemented by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality – consistent with federal requirements from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Code of Virginia allows the Board to adopt the regulatory amendments to address changes in the federal regulations. The regulatory amendment will be effective 30 days after publication in the Virginia Register.

The WMB also heard comments from the public and an update from DEQ Land Protection and Revitalization Division Director Justin Williams regarding requirements by 2019 Virginia General Assembly for DEQ to study recycling and implement disposal of coal combustion residuals.

The board also noted DEQ is conducting a periodic review of the Virginia Solid Waste Management Regulations (9VAC20-81).

“This review gives the public an opportunity to comment on any requirements related to solid waste management, including whether this regulation should be repealed, amended, or retained in its current form,” said Justin Williams. The public comment period begins today and runs through July 1, 2019. Documents and instructions for submitting comments are available on Virginia’s Regulatory Town Hall.

For more information, visit www.DEQ.Virginia.gov.

