Virginia to receive $20M for bridge replacement program, Appalachian highways

The U.S. Department of Transportation has allocated $20,390,000 for Virginia through the Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program and Appalachian Development Highway System.

DOT awarded Virginia $12,076,576 through the Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Program and $8,312,424 through the Appalachian Development Highway System.

More information on the funding can be found here.

“This $20 billion investment to repair roads and bridges throughout the Commonwealth will improve safety and reliability while creating good-paying jobs across Virginia,” Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria said. “The additional funding by DOT will supplement the historic investment being made by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law ease travel and boost economy in Hampton Roads. I will continue to advocate for investments in our infrastructure that improve our quality of life and support economic growth.”

