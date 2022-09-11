Virginia Tech dominates with D, defeats Boston College, 27-10
The Virginia Tech football team bounced back from the season-opening loss at Old Dominion by winning its ACC opener on Saturday night, dominating Boston College (0-2, 0-1 ACC) at Lane Stadium, 27-10.
The Hokies (1-1, 1-0 ACC) built a 17-0 lead, and when the Eagles made it a one-score game, Tech marched down the field and responded as quarterback Grant Wells connected with Kaleb Smith to cement the win.
Running back Keshawn King, who would leave the game with a minor injury, recorded a 65-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to make it 17-0.
Tech terrorized BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec all night, sacking the NFL prospect six times while intercepting him on the second play of the game.
“It’s just awesome,” VT coach Brent Pry said. “I’m just so happy for the players, for the staff, for the fans. You saw it. The students were there an hour before kickoff. The place was packed, despite the weather. So this was a good win for the entire program.
“I think we took care of some things that were obviously a thorn in our side last week. We protected the ball. We attacked the ball.
“We made them earn it. And we have to be that type of football team.
“Everything I dreamed of and more, honestly.”
Jurkovec managed to complete just 15 of his 28 passes on the night, and BC had just 155 total yards, four of which came running the ball.
Meanwhile, Tech was 5-for-17 on third down, but cut down its penalties big time going from double digits and over 100 yardss last week to only five in this game for 25 yards. Tech did not turn the ball over in the entire game and now build momentum ahead of facing Wofford on Saturday.