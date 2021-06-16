Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner earns spot on Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list

The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, sponsors of the annual Lott IMPACT Trophy, announced Tuesday that Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner is one of 42 players on its 2021 Watch List.

Conner (6’0″, 211) started all 11 games for Tech in 2020, leading the team with 81 total tackles (60 solo). An honorable mention All-ACC section a year ago, the Jacksonville, Florida native also tallied 3.5 TFLs, two INTs, four breakups, four QB hurries and forced a fumble. Conner was recognized twice as ACC Defensive Back of the Week during the 2020 campaign. He has played in 37 games (24 starts) for the Hokies in his career, totaling 162 tackles (113 solo), 13.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks and three interceptions.

College defensive players are nominated to the list based on the IMPACT on their teams on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The 42 represents Ronnie Lott’s number during his legendary career.

The winner of the Lott Trophy, which will be announced in December, will receive $25,000 for his university’s general scholarship fund.

This is the 18th year for the Lott Trophy, which has donated more than $1.6 million to schools and other charities around the country.

