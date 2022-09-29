Virginia State Police preparing for Tropical Storm Ian, with focus on Southwest Virginia

Virginia State Police is preparing in advance of Tropical Storm Ian as it makes its way inland from South Carolina.

According to a news release, all available state police personnel are on stand-by for routine and emergency deployment across the Commonwealth and for the duration of the storm’s presence.

Also, VSP reports that their Search and Recovery Team divers are pre-deploying today based on projected rainfall patterns, vulnerable flood zones and storm surge.

Because the projected path of the storm takes the remnants of Ian across Southwest Virginia, several of the SRT divers are staging in the Wytheville field division office for any swift water rescue needs.

State police reminds all Virginians to remain weather aware for the potential heavy rain and winds that could impact the Commonwealth beginning Friday and lasting through Monday.

VSP tips in advance of #Ian

State law requires headlights to be on when windshield wipers are activated. Headlights both help you see and be seen.

Slow your speed for conditions.

Buckle up … everyone in the vehicle.

Put the phone down and limit other distractions.

If you encounter standing water in the road, turn around. Don’t drown. The depth of the water can be deceiving and dangerous for all vehicles. It’s not worth the risk.

Turn to VDOT’s 511 for the latest in road closures and openings. VSP reminds Virginians not to call 911 or #77 for non-emergency issues or road closure information.