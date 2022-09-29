Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
virginia state police preparing for tropical storm ian
Local

Virginia State Police preparing for Tropical Storm Ian, with focus on Southwest Virginia

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
road closed sign
(© Tony Campbell – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is preparing in advance of Tropical Storm Ian as it makes its way inland from South Carolina.

According to a news release, all available state police personnel are on stand-by for routine and emergency deployment across the Commonwealth and for the duration of the storm’s presence.

Also, VSP reports that their Search and Recovery Team divers are pre-deploying today based on projected rainfall patterns, vulnerable flood zones and storm surge.

Because the projected path of the storm takes the remnants of Ian across Southwest Virginia, several of the SRT divers are staging in the Wytheville field division office for any swift water rescue needs.

State police reminds all Virginians to remain weather aware for the potential heavy rain and winds that could impact the Commonwealth beginning Friday and lasting through Monday.

VSP tips in advance of #Ian

  • State law requires headlights to be on when windshield wipers are activated. Headlights both help you see and be seen.
  • Slow your speed for conditions.
  • Buckle up … everyone in the vehicle.
  • Put the phone down and limit other distractions.
  • If you encounter standing water in the road, turn around. Don’t drown. The depth of the water can be deceiving and dangerous for all vehicles. It’s not worth the risk.

Turn to VDOT’s 511 for the latest in road closures and openings. VSP reminds Virginians not to call 911 or #77 for non-emergency issues or road closure information.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

blue ridge parkway
,

Blue Ridge Parkway announces preemptive closures in advance of Tropical Storm Ian 
Crystal Graham
court law
, ,

UK man pleads guilty in business cyberfraud scheme targeting VCU
News Desk

A United Kingdom citizen pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a cyber-enabled business email compromise fraud scheme that targeted Virginia Commonwealth University.

coffee shop

Top 10 cities for coffee lovers (spoiler alert: none are in Virginia)
Crystal Graham

Virginia is for lovers, but apparently, grabbing coffee at a corner shop isn’t a top priority for most Virginians.

doctor visit
, ,

‘Foundation of a functioning health care system:’ VCU study reveals 25% smaller primary care physician workforce
Rebecca Barnabi
farm action

Public health crisis: Healthy foods are ‘inaccessible’ for many Americans
Crystal Graham
teen on laptop
,

Report: Data shows surge in scams with Gen Z victims
Crystal Graham
student loan relief
,

Department of Education: Update on student debt relief plan sent to borrowers
Crystal Graham