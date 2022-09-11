Virginia State Police investigating shooting on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County
Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker in Roanoke County on Sunday.
The shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Bureau of Criminal Investigation units are responding at this time. The victim has sustained life-threatening injuries and has been transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
State police are also investigating a motorcycle crash in Botetourt County at the 169-mile marker. This motorcycle is not the suspect in the shooting, but may be part of the same group.
This is preliminary information at this point, and may change as the investigation continues.