Virginia State Parks campgrounds set to reopen on Friday

Virginia State Parks is accepting campsite reservations for the upcoming camping season. Twenty-nine of the 41 state parks offer camping.

Managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, Virginia State Parks offers more than 1,800 campsites, with options ranging from primitive camping to RV sites with electric and water hookups.

While full-service campgrounds at Douthat, Hungry Mother, Pocahontas and Shenandoah River are open year-round, all other campsites close on the first Monday in December.

New this year, all parks with campgrounds now offer site-specific reservations for campsites. The site-specific reservation system allows a camper to view an interactive map and choose an available site to reserve. This system replaces the first-come, first-served policy that previously existed for most campgrounds.

Reservations are recommended and can be made as far as 11 months in advance or up to 2 p.m. on the day of arrival at nearly all locations. Visitors may book online at www.virginiastateparks.gov, or by calling the Customer Service Center at 800-933-7275 and choosing option 5.