Virginia State Park Adventure Series is back and better than ever

Published Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2022, 10:34 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Kicking off its fifth year in action, the Virginia State Park Adventure Series presented by Appalachian Power launches March 19. With 22 races this year that consist of bike races, adventure races, and runs from 5Ks to half-marathons and triathlons, participants will compete for cool prizes while visiting the various state park locations.

“These events provide an opportunity for you to show off your outdoor skills while competing for top prizes and bragging rights. We encourage you to check out the various trails, bike paths and scenic waterways to partake in your next outdoor adventure,” Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker said.

There are several ways to win prizes such as Virginia State Parks gift certificates and passes. Compete in six Adventure Series races and win a $100 Virginia State Park gift certificate and annual pass. If you compete in any four Adventure Series races you win a Virginia State Parks annual pass and you’ll also be entered into a drawing for a $150 Virginia State Parks gift certificate.

Check out the list of upcoming races in the series:

• March 19-20 Tour de Pocahontas at Pocahontas State Park

• March 26 Dogwood Ultra Marathon at Twin Lakes State Park

• April 3 Pocahontas Trail Running Fest at Pocahontas State Park

• April 9 Frozen Foot Challenge at Seven Bends State Park

• April 24 Marl’s Revenge at York River State Park

• April 30 Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon at Smith Mountain Lake State Park

• April 30 Spring Bloom Adventure Race at Lake Anna State Park

• May 1 Middle Mountain Momma at Douthat State Park

• May 7 Shenanduro at Shenandoah River State Park

• May 7 High Bridge Trail Time Trial at High Bridge Trail State Park

• June 5 Taskinas Creek 1/2 Marathon at York River State Park

• June 18 Poca Go! at Pocahontas State Park

• June 25 Night Train 1/2 Marathon at High Bridge Trail State Park

• July 17 Summer Sizzle at York River State Park

• Aug. 7 Guts, Gravel, Glory at Pocahontas State Park

• Aug. 21 John Blair Blur at York River State Park

• Sept. 17 Odyssey Trail Running Rampage at Douthat State Park

• Sept. 17 New River Trail Challenge at New River Trail State Park

• Sept. 24 Crazy 8 Miler at York River State Park

• Oct. 1 Howlin’ Coyote 10k at Caledon State Park

• Oct. 1 James River Ultra Runs at James River State Park

Scoring is based on the race and each race will be assigned 100 points. Competitors will be awarded points based on their finishing place counting down from 100. For example, first place will receive 100 points, second place 99, etc. Winners of the competition categories are based on their top 8 finishes.

Races are taking place at various state parks from March until October so check out the Adventure Series web page for more details and to register.