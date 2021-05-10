Virginia residents walk to help provide programs, services for local Parkinson’s community

Published Monday, May. 10, 2021, 9:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

There are approximately 1 million people living with Parkinson’s disease in the United States, and with more being diagnosed every day, it is more important than ever to raise essential funds and awareness.

The American Parkinson’s Disease Association Virginia chapter is hosting the APDA Virginia Virtual Optimism Walk on Saturday, May 22.

Participants can register online at APDAParkinson.org/va. One of three virtual Optimism Walks happening on the same day, the Virginia Walk is part of a nationwide series of Optimism Walks that mobilize and inspire people to step up and help put an end to Parkinson’s disease.

Each and every virtual participant will help make a difference for those living with the disease today and to push for answers that will ultimately make PD a thing of the past.

Participants in the APDA Virginia Virtual Optimism Walk will join fellow walkers from Optimism Walks taking place in Massachusetts and the Northwest. After an inspiring online opening ceremony and celebration, participants in all three virtual events will walk separately, but together in solidarity for the PD community.

Due to social distancing, participants will be encouraged to walk safely on their own and share photos and comments using #OptimismWalk, so they can still be uplifted and united by a great sense of community and camaraderie. The online celebration will be co-emceed by sports radio personality Mike “Sarge” Riley (98.5 The Sports Hub, Boston) and Dave “The Groz” Grosby (host emeritus of 710 ESPN, Seattle) with special guest Bill Rasmussen, founder of ESPN.

The APDA Virginia Virtual Optimism Walk is an important opportunity for friends, families, and individuals who are affected by PD to show support, share stories, get a little exercise, and feel inspired and motivated.

“Year after year our Optimism Walk has gathered friends, family, and even strangers who are all in this fight together, and that doesn’t change with our virtual format – we are still in this together,” said Kendra Lapointe, president, APDA Virginia chapter. “The funds raised at our Optimism Walk help APDA provide a wide array of programming for the PD community to keep people supported, engaged, and informed while they need to stay at home.” Programs include virtual support groups, information and referral services, patient aid scholarships, virtual webinars, online education, and more.

APDA is the largest grassroots network serving people with PD and their families. The more funds raised, the more people who can be helped, which is why each Optimism Walk is a positive way to take the frustration and challenges of life with PD and turn that into motivation, determination, and purpose.

Corporate partners Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck, and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals are National Sponsors of the full Optimism Walk 2021 event series. These companies will participate in the online Opening Ceremony and their support demonstrates their commitment to helping people with PD, families, and care partners as they work tirelessly to bring innovative solutions to those living with this disease.

The Walk is also supported by a variety of local Sponsors. Their generous support is critical to the success of our mission.

To learn more and register for the APDA Virginia Virtual Optimism Walk, visit www.apdaprkinson.org/va or call 757-495-3062.

For a full list of events and dates, including in-person Walks taking place in the fall, visit the Optimism Walk section of the APDA website.

Related

Comments