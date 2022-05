Virginia native Denny Hamlin scores a wild win at the Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR reporter Rod Mullins joins “Street Knowledge” to break down Denny Hamlin’s win at the end of a wild Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday.

Rod and host Chris Graham then discuss the crowded playoff race with 12 races to go before the field gets narrowed down to 16.

