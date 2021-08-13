Virginia LCV releases 2021 Scorecard ranking lawmakers on key environmental votes

The Virginia League of Conservation Voters released its 2021 General Assembly Conservation Scorecard, which ranks members of the legislature based on their votes on key environmental legislation.

The full 2021 Scorecard can be viewed and downloaded here and at-a-glance lawmaker scores are available here.

“Over the past two years, Virginia’s gone from the back of the pack on climate action to one of the states leading in this fight. This doesn’t happen by accident – it happens because Virginia’s ‘Conservation Majority’ listened to their constituents and made protecting our environment a top-tier priority,” said Michael Town, executive director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters.

“We are incredibly grateful for the leadership Virginia’s lawmakers have shown in recent years and look forward to paving the way for more progress to come.”

This year’s scores take into account lawmakers’ votes on 25 bills in the House of Delegates and 22 bills in the Senate of Virginia. Sustainable transportation policy, including the passage of a Clean Cars Standard and complementary legislation to advance vehicle electrification, took an especially prominent role this year as lawmakers worked to address Virginia’s largest source of climate disrupting carbon pollution – the gas- and diesel-powered cars, trucks and SUVs we drive every day.

Fifty-four lawmakers, nine senators and 46 delegates, scored a perfect 100-percent score in 2021, earning the designation of “Legislative Hero” for voting alongside Virginia LCV’s positions on top conservation priorities every time this year.