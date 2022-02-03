Virginia invests $2.5 million in community gun violence prevention

The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services has released a grant solicitation to address the increasing gun violence crisis in the Commonwealth.

A total of $2.5 million in new funding secured during the last legislative session will be available to localities and nonprofits or community-based gun violence intervention programs in the Commonwealth.

DCJS also extended eligibility to submit proposals to nonprofit organizations and community groups. Because community gun violence disproportionately impacts Black and Hispanic/Latino communities, allowing those on the ground to apply for support will help ensure comprehensive success.

The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, the nation’s oldest gun violence prevention organization, celebrated the launch of the request for proposals process and encouraged Virginia nonprofit organizations and community groups to apply for funds.

“Virginia has taken another step forward addressing the epidemic of gun violence with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services’ request for community-based gun violence intervention program proposals,” said Lori Haas, Virginia state director for the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.

“As the Virginia General Assembly continues, we call on our representatives to follow the Department’s lead and support legislation that lifts up violence intervention programs that remedy, rather than exacerbate, the gun violence epidemic in the Commonwealth,” Haas said.

Groups wishing to learn more about the grant solicitation can do so here.