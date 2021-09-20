Virginia Cooperative Extension to host Mid-Atlantic Urban Agriculture Summit

Virginia Cooperative Extension is hosting the first Mid-Atlantic Urban Agricultural Summit virtually from Tuesday, Oct. 12 to Thursday, Oct. 14.

The summit welcomes urban farmers, gardeners, policymakers, government officials, foodies, and anyone with interest in urban agriculture to take part in three days of learning about one of agriculture’s fastest-growing sectors, virtually touring successful urban farms, and networking with others who are passionate about creating healthy communities through urban agriculture.

The Virginia Agriculture Summit was launched five years ago. This year, organizers at Virginia Cooperative Extension have extended it to the entire Mid-Atlantic region to facilitate the sharing of even more knowledge and experiences.

This year’s topics will include:

Urban Agriculture and Food Security

Innovations in Urban Ag: Business, Technology, and Policy

Urban Community Gardening

Keynote speakers include Karen Washington of Rise & Root Farm in New York City, Kristof Grina of Up Top Acres in Washington, D.C., and Dr. Gail Myers of Farms to Grow, Inc. in Oakland, Calif.

Washington, a community activist, has lived in New York City all her life and has spent decades promoting urban farming as a way for all New Yorkers to access fresh, locally grown food.

Grina, of Up Top Acres, grew up in the District and studied agriculture in Vermont. He became obsessed with scaling commercial agriculture to the densely populated, built environment of DC. Up Top Acres transforms city rooftops into spaces that produce locally grown food and provide educational opportunities for children and adults alike.

Myers, of Farms to Grow, Inc., earned her doctorate in anthropology from The Ohio State University. A cultural anthropologist, she founded Farms to Grow, Inc. in Oakland where she works with local, national, and international organizations to improve the lives and futures for socially disadvantaged and sustainable small farmers.

“By participating in the Summit, you can learn how urban agriculture can positively impact your community,” says Dr. Leonard Githinji, Associate Professor and Extension Specialist for Sustainable and Urban Agriculture at Virginia State University.

To register for the conference, visit www.ext.vsu.edu/midatlantic-uas. Registration is $25 per person.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity, contact Jessica Harris at jbrown@vsu.edu or call (804) 524-5964 / TDD (800) 828-1120 during business hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.