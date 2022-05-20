Virginia arts organizations bring down $1.2M in NEA grants

The National Endowment for the Arts has announced 16 grants totaling $1.2 million to arts organizations and projects in Virginia, as well as the Virginia Commission for the Arts’ Partnership Agreement.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts and cultural organizations throughout the nation with these grants, providing opportunities for all of us to live artful lives,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson. “The arts contribute to our individual well-being, the well-being of our communities, and to our local economies. The arts are also crucial to helping us make sense of our circumstances from different perspectives as we emerge from the pandemic and plan for a shared new normal informed by our examined experience.”

“We, at the VCA, congratulate the 15 (other) organizations awarded grants by the NEA, as their proposed projects will, no doubt, contribute to greater access to the arts for the citizens of the Commonwealth,” said VCA Executive Director Janet Starke. “Too, we are grateful for the increased recommended award for next year, in support of our Partnership Agreement, which demonstrates the NEA’s support of our strategic plan, our grantmaking programs, and the agency’s overarching goals.”

The full list of grants to Virginia can be found here. The next deadline for at least one of the NEA’s grants programs is July 7.

To learn more about grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, eligibility criteria and deadlines, visit arts.gov.

