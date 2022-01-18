Virginia announces $11M available in Land and Water Conservation Fund grants

Published Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will hold an open grant round for $11 million in federal Land and Water Conservation Fund State and Local Assistance grants from Feb.1 – March 15.

An informational session and application workshop will be held Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Register for the workshop at www.dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/lwcf. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Eligible LWCF projects include acquisition, development, combination of acquisition and development, or rehabilitation of parks and other outdoor recreation areas.

Eligible applicants include state agencies, local units of government (state political subdivisions such as cities, counties and park authorities) and federally or state-recognized Indian tribes.

The LWCF is a 50-50 percent matching reimbursement program. Grantees must be able to fund 100 percent of their project while seeking periodic reimbursements. The minimum grant award in this round will be $250,000, with a minimum total project cost of $500,000. The maximum grant award is $2 million.

An updated program manual, application materials, and applicant resources will be posted to www.dcr.virginia.gov/recreational-planning/lwcf by Feb. 1.

Applications will be due via email no later than March 15 at 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the DCR Recreation Grants Team via email at recreationgrants@dcr.virginia.gov.