Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom awards $30K in grants
Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom has awarded 61 grants in 42 Virginia localities for the 2021-2022 school year.
The grants will provide 20,000 youth in urban and rural areas with agriculture experiences related to gardening, animal agriculture, nutrition, STEM and leadership development. These grants and the projects they support also help youth gain a better understanding of food production and career opportunities in the agriculture field.
“Grant applications for 2021 reflected the return to in-person learning,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC programs director. “Projects represented a wide range of plant and animal educational projects—from creating urban gardens to learning to grow food through hydroponics to animal care projects for both small and large animals. We are pleased to have representation from pre-K through 12th grade educators from across the commonwealth.”
Grants were received by:
- Alleghany County: Clifton Middle School
- Amelia County: Amelia County Elementary School
- Amherst County: Amherst Middle School
- Appomattox County: Appomattox 4-H
- Augusta County: Valley Career and Technical Center
- Bedford County: Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy
- Caroline County: Bowling Green Elementary School
- Chesapeake: Deep Creek Elementary School
- Chesterfield County: Evergreen Elementary School and J.B. Watkins Elementary School
- Craig County: Craig County High School
- Culpeper County: Floyd T. Binns Middle School
- Cumberland County: Cumberland 4-H
- Fairfax County: Greenbriar East Elementary School, Liberty Middle School, Poe Middle School, Tauxemont Cooperative Preschool and W.T. Woodson High School
- Franklin County: Snow Creek Elementary School
- Fredericksburg: Brompton Community School and Lafayette Elementary School
- Greensville County: Greensville County Public Schools
- Hampton: Aberdeen Elementary School, Hampton Adult & Alternative Learning Center and Mary S. Peake Elementary School
- Harrisonburg: Elon W. Rhodes Early Learning Center
- Henrico County: Henrico 4-H and Jackson Davis Elementary School
- Isle of Wight County: Carrollton Elementary School and Isle of Wight Academy
- King William-King & Queen County: King William 4-H
- Loudoun County: Frederick Douglass Elementary School
- Louisa County: Louisa County High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
- Manassas: Grace E. Metz Middle School
- Mecklenburg County: Chase City Elementary School
- Norfolk: Sherwood Forest Elementary School
- Northumberland County: Virginia Cooperative Extension-Northumberland
- Orange County: Orange Elementary School
- Pittsylvania County: Chatham High School
- Powhatan County: Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School
- Richmond: Barack Obama Elementary School, J.H. Blackwell Elementary School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School and SOAR365 Center
- Rockingham County: Cub Run Elementary School, J. Frank Hillyard Middle School and Mountain View Elementary School
- Russell County: Honaker Elementary School and Lebanon High School
- Shenandoah County: The Growing Tree School
- Southampton County: Southampton Middle School
- Staunton: Bessie Weller Elementary School
- Virginia Beach: Holistic Life Schools, Linkhorn Park Elementary School and Virginia Beach School of the Arts
- Westmoreland County: Colonial Beach Elementary School
- Williamsburg-James City County: Walsingham Academy
- Winchester: Grace Lutheran Preschool
- Wise County: Wise Primary School
- Wythe County: Max Meadows Elementary School
Agriculture in the Classroom is a national program that promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education. The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. For more information visit AgInTheClass.org.