Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom awards $30K in grants

Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom has awarded 61 grants in 42 Virginia localities for the 2021-2022 school year.

The grants will provide 20,000 youth in urban and rural areas with agriculture experiences related to gardening, animal agriculture, nutrition, STEM and leadership development. These grants and the projects they support also help youth gain a better understanding of food production and career opportunities in the agriculture field.

“Grant applications for 2021 reflected the return to in-person learning,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia AITC programs director. “Projects represented a wide range of plant and animal educational projects—from creating urban gardens to learning to grow food through hydroponics to animal care projects for both small and large animals. We are pleased to have representation from pre-K through 12th grade educators from across the commonwealth.”

Grants were received by:

Alleghany County: Clifton Middle School

Amelia County: Amelia County Elementary School

Amherst County: Amherst Middle School

Appomattox County: Appomattox 4-H

Augusta County: Valley Career and Technical Center

Bedford County: Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy

Caroline County: Bowling Green Elementary School

Chesapeake: Deep Creek Elementary School

Chesterfield County: Evergreen Elementary School and J.B. Watkins Elementary School

Craig County: Craig County High School

Culpeper County: Floyd T. Binns Middle School

Cumberland County: Cumberland 4-H

Fairfax County: Greenbriar East Elementary School, Liberty Middle School, Poe Middle School, Tauxemont Cooperative Preschool and W.T. Woodson High School

Franklin County: Snow Creek Elementary School

Fredericksburg: Brompton Community School and Lafayette Elementary School

Greensville County: Greensville County Public Schools

Hampton: Aberdeen Elementary School, Hampton Adult & Alternative Learning Center and Mary S. Peake Elementary School

Harrisonburg: Elon W. Rhodes Early Learning Center

Henrico County: Henrico 4-H and Jackson Davis Elementary School

Isle of Wight County: Carrollton Elementary School and Isle of Wight Academy

King William-King & Queen County: King William 4-H

Loudoun County: Frederick Douglass Elementary School

Louisa County: Louisa County High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

Manassas: Grace E. Metz Middle School

Mecklenburg County: Chase City Elementary School

Norfolk: Sherwood Forest Elementary School

Northumberland County: Virginia Cooperative Extension-Northumberland

Orange County: Orange Elementary School

Pittsylvania County: Chatham High School

Powhatan County: Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School

Richmond: Barack Obama Elementary School, J.H. Blackwell Elementary School, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School and SOAR365 Center

Rockingham County: Cub Run Elementary School, J. Frank Hillyard Middle School and Mountain View Elementary School

Russell County: Honaker Elementary School and Lebanon High School

Shenandoah County: The Growing Tree School

Southampton County: Southampton Middle School

Staunton: Bessie Weller Elementary School

Virginia Beach: Holistic Life Schools, Linkhorn Park Elementary School and Virginia Beach School of the Arts

Westmoreland County: Colonial Beach Elementary School

Williamsburg-James City County: Walsingham Academy

Winchester: Grace Lutheran Preschool

Wise County: Wise Primary School

Wythe County: Max Meadows Elementary School

Agriculture in the Classroom is a national program that promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education. The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom is a nonprofit organization that receives financial and administrative support from Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. For more information visit AgInTheClass.org.

