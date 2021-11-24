VFP Inc. to invest $7.2 million to increase production capacity in Scott County

VFP Inc., a producer of custom-designed enclosures used to protect critical infrastructure for telecommunications, public-safety radio, data centers, and utility projects, will invest $7.2 million to expand its operation in Scott County.

This expansion will enable VFP to produce larger concrete shelters and meet future demand in the market.

Virginia successfully competed with Missouri and Oklahoma for the project, which will create 30 new jobs.

“Great workers live in Southwest Virginia, and companies like VFP recognize that,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “Virginia is advancing manufacturing across the Commonwealth, and we thank VFP for expanding in Scott County.”

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Roanoke, VFP Inc. develops customized enclosure solutions for protecting critical components. Each enclosure is designed to withstand a wide range of environmental and physical extremes. The company’s products include concrete and metal shelters, secure modular data centers, utility control houses, and Fiber To The Home huts, all of which directly support rural broadband industry growth.

Today, critical utilities, municipalities, broadband providers, and Fortune 500 corporations depend on VFP to provide shelters, enclosures, and huts.

“VFP’s expansion demonstrates the importance of the infrastructure networks, skilled workforce, and livability provided in the Commonwealth’s rural regions for attracting and retaining businesses,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “VFP Inc. has thrived in the Commonwealth for more than half a century, and this new investment will help ensure its longevity for decades to come.”

“VFP has enjoyed over 56 years of excellence in building design and manufacturing, providing quality pre manufactured structures to the telecommunications, power, public safety, modular data center, and broadband industries” said Scott File, president of VFP Inc. “Since relocating our manufacturing facilities to Scott County in the 1990s, we have continued to grow. This is largely due to the loyalty and support from our valued employees. VFP is grateful to be located in Scott County with an available workforce and local talent that can meet our vast manufacturing needs. We owe special thanks for the continued support and assistance received over the years from local, regional, and state agencies.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Scott County and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $100,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Scott County with the project. VFP Inc. is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, and funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority approved a $100,000 grant to the Scott County Economic Development Authority to assist VFP with workforce development and training.

“This expansion in Scott County exemplifies the long-term commitment and partnership that VFP has here,” said Danny Mann, chairman of the Scott County Board of Supervisors. “The jobs and additional investment announcement is welcome and wonderful news for our county and the region.”

“VFP is an outstanding company and a great asset to our region,” said Jonathan Belcher, executive director and general counsel for the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority. “The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority has assisted VFP with a number of expansions in Scott County, and we are very pleased to be able to assist once again in the form of an up to $100,000 workforce development and training grant provided through the Scott County Economic Development Authority.”

“VFP, Inc. is a great corporate citizen in Scott County, and we welcome this very exciting news that the company is expanding its footprint and creating even more high-quality jobs for our region,” said State Sen. Todd Pillion. “I applaud every member of the team that worked to make this announcement possible, and I remain committed to supporting programs that leverage resources to build on our region’s competitiveness and win these projects.”

“This announcement is great news for Scott County, and I am grateful for all the stakeholders that secured this investment and job expansion,” said Del. Terry G. Kilgore. “VFP has been a great partner for Scott County, and this announcement shows that the company is committed to Scott County and Southwest Virginia.”

