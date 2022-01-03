VCU to honor Treveon Graham with jersey retirement on Jan. 22

VCU will retire the #21 jersey of Treveon Graham, the second-leading scorer in program history, during a special ceremony at halftime of the Rams’ Jan. 22 contest against Saint Joseph’s.

Graham poured in 1,882 points and guided the Rams to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments from 2011-15. A two-time First Team All-Atlantic 10 Conference selection, Graham led the Rams to a pair of conference championships during his career.

A 6-foot-5 forward, Graham was named MVP of the 2015 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament when he averaged 17.3 points and 9.8 rebounds over four days to lead the Rams to the title. Graham provided 20 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in the Championship Game against Dayton that season.

In a VCU career chock full of memorable moments, Graham is also known for his long, game-winning, 3-pointer in a victory over 25th-ranked Virginia on Nov. 12, 2013, the first meeting between the two programs in 15 years.

A native of Rythken, Md., Graham averaged 13.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Rams in 140 career games.

He later spent four seasons in the NBA, including stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks.

Graham will become the sixth VCU men’s player to see his jersey retired. He will join an exclusive club that includes Gerald Henderson (No. 22), Calvin Duncan (No. 5), Kendrick Warren (No. 23), Eric Maynor (No. 3) and former teammate Bradford Burgess (No. 20).

