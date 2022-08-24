VCU Basketball: Rams to face Vanderbilt, Memphis, Temple in non-conference slate
A nine-game non-conference home slate, including a first-ever visit from Vanderbilt, as well as road trips to Memphis, Temple and Barclays Center, awaits VCU in non-conference play in 2022-23.
The Rams kick off their 2022-23 campaign on Monday, Nov. 7 when they host Manhattan at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. Additional home contests with Morgan State (Nov. 12), Kennesaw State (Nov. 26), Vanderbilt (Nov. 30), Jacksonville (Dec. 7), Radford (Dec. 14), Northern Illinois (Dec. 17) and Navy (Dec. 21) await the Black and Gold. An opponent for one non-conference home date, Dec. 11, will be announced at a later time.
Vanderbilt will be making its first appearance at the Siegel Center. The Rams scored a 48-37 victory at Vandy last season in Nashville, Tenn. A pair of VCU’s 2022-23 home opponents, Jacksonville and Navy, are coming off 20-win campaigns in which they reached their conference championship game in the Atlantic Sun and Patriot League, respectively.
VCU will return to the Legends Classic, presented by Old Trapper, Nov. 16-17 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Rams are set to face Arizona State in a previously announced match-up on Nov. 16 at 8:30 p.m. VCU will face either Michigan or Pitt on Nov. 17 on ESPN2.
The Rams will also make high-profile road trips to Memphis (Nov. 20) and former Atlantic 10 Conference foe Temple (Dec. 3). It will be VCU’s eighth all-time meeting with Memphis, and the Rams’ first trip to the Tigers since 1992. VCU has won the past two match-ups with Memphis, including a 70-59 triumph at the 2020 Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D. VCU and Temple last crossed paths at the 2018 Legends Classic, a 57-51 Black and Golf victory.
Led by sixth-year coach Mike Rhoades, VCU is coming off a 22-10 campaign in which it reached the second round of the Postseason NIT. Second Team All-Atlantic 10 Conference point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. (Baltimore, Md.) returns to lead a veteran VCU squad that has added six newcomers, including three transfers with two or more seasons of collegiate experience.
Game times and TV information will be announced at a later date. The Atlantic 10 Conference will announce the Rams’ league schedule in the coming weeks.