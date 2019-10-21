UVA’s Joey Blount named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

UVA safety Joey Blount has been named the ACC Defensive Back of the Week for games played through Oct. 21. It is Blount’s first weekly honor of his career.

Blount (Jr., Atlanta, Ga.) had 10 tackles and returned an interception 20 yards in UVA’s 48-14 victory against Duke. His interception led to UVA’s final touchdown of the game. Blount helped lead a UVA defense that held the Blue Devils to 73 yards of total offense in the first half and forced eight three-and-outs for the game. Duke finished the game with just 250 yards and was just 2-of-14 on third-down conversions. Duke’s offense had just one play longer than 15 yards in the contest.

