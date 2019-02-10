UVA Athletics: Tom Dean, Tony Markel announce men’s basketball coaching endowment

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

UVA Athletics recognized the Tom Dean and Tony Markel Men’s Head Basketball Coaching Endowment before the men’s basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 9 at John Paul Jones Arena.

University President Jim Ryan and Director of Athletics Carla Williams welcomed Tom Dean and Tony Markel along with their families onto the court at John Paul Jones Arena. Their generous commitments and matching funds have created a permanent endowment of $10 million to provide ongoing support for the men’s basketball program.

Tony Markel and Tom Dean are honored to support UVA basketball, which exemplifies everything that is right in intercollegiate athletics. Head coach Tony Bennett’s program maintains standards, both on and off the court, that should make all UVA devotees swell with pride. It is an honor and a privilege to be associated with such a fine group of UVA ambassadors.

“This generous investment in our program is incredible and provides a lasting source of support for Virginia Athletics,” Bennett, whose position has been endowed, ssid of the gift. “Knowing that these two families are so invested in our success is touching – I cannot put into words how grateful I am for their support.”

Tom Dean, class of 1979, and Tony Markel, class of 1964, both graduated from the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Virginia and have supported many initiatives at the University.

Related

Shop Google