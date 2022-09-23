Menu
update highland county fugitive in custody according to local sheriff
Local

Update: Highland County fugitive in custody, according to local sheriff

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
Shaun Gwin
Shaun Gwin. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Highland County Sheriff Ronald Wimer has confirmed that Shaun Gwin, who escaped custody Tuesday, is now in custody.

Gwin, 34, of McDowell, had kicked his way out of a transport vehicle on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail on Tuesday.

Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County Tuesday morning on felony charges including entering a home with the intent to commit assault and battery, grand larceny, meth distribution and weapons charges, according to court records.

According to authorities, Gwin kicked out the window of the transport vehicle near the Highland County/Augusta County line.

Staff/Wire

