Update: Harrisonburg PD provides ID of driver in fatal accident involving train

Authorities have identified Patricia Smith, 43, of Woodstock, as the driver who was killed when her vehicle collided with a train in Downtown Harrisonburg on Monday.

Witnesses have informed the Harrisonburg Police Department that the vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, did not stop at the stop sign at West Rock Street and North Liberty Street prior to the crash, passing through the intersection and colliding with the Norfolk Southern train that was fully blocking the crossing and slowly moving north.

Two passengers were transported to UVA with serious injuries following the incident.

No additional information on those individuals is available at this time.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the wreck is encouraged to contact Sgt. Wayne Westfall at 540-437-2672 or [email protected].

