UNCG takes opener with VMI: Saturday game set for 9 a.m. start

Published Friday, May. 6, 2022, 6:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UNC Greensboro scored 11 runs in the middle innings Friday to take the opening game of a three-game Southern Conference series against VMI, 12-1, from the UNCG Baseball Stadium.

The contest started at 10 a.m., moved up from the 6 p.m. regularly scheduled starting time due to the threat of inclement weather. Saturday’s game has also been moved ahead from a 2 p.m. first pitch to 9 a.m.

The Keydets got on the board first as Will Knight singled in Justin Nase in the third inning.

The Spartans scored three in the bottom of the third followed by five in the fourth and three more in the fifth to take an 11-1 lead.

Hogan Windish went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI for UNCG (21-24/6-7 SoCon). Alex Hoppe got the win, throwing 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, scattering two hits and four walks with four strikeouts.

Zac Morris had two hits for VMI (14-32/4-9) and Knight had a hit and a walk. Cole Garrett and Jed Barrett each drew two walks and Brett Cook and Nase had a single and a stolen base apiece.

Jack Thompson tossed 2 2/3 of scoreless relief, striking out five Spartans.

Like this: Like Loading...