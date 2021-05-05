U.S. 250 remains closed on Afton Mountain: Rock slide site assessment continues

U.S. 250 will be closed for an extended period between Route 6 east of the summit of Afton Mountain and Route 750 just west of the Rockfish Gap Country Store.

On Wednesday rocks, soil and debris continue to slide down the steep slope into the roadway. The slide began at midday Monday and required closing U.S. 250 to traffic.

Geologists and engineers with the Virginia Department of Transportation are continuing their assessment of the site and the extent of the slide area. Then they can determine how to safely remove debris from the road as well as unstable material still on the slope above the road. The slope must also be stabilized before the road can be reopened to traffic.

At this time there is no estimate of how long the road may be closed. Soil conditions and weather may affect the time needed to complete the project.

Motorists should use Interstate 64 as the only route over Afton Mountain in this area. Exit 99 onto U.S. 250 from I-64 at the summit of Afton Mountain is open to traffic in both directions, however U.S. 250 is closed at the Route 6 intersection, 1.4 miles east of Exit 99. Route 6 is open to passenger vehicles but restricted to tractor-trailers unless they are making local deliveries.

Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

