Two shot in incident at Peace in the Streets event in Charlottesville

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Mar. 20, 2022, 4:04 pm

police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

Charlottesville Police responded to multiple calls for shots fired at the Fry’s Spring Beach Club at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Sunday.

Two adult males were shot during the incident and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both are reportedly in stable condition.

Forensic technicians have recovered more than 100 cartridge casings in the vicinity of the Fry’s Spring Beach Club.  The Charlottesville Police Department has been informed that the Fry’s Spring Beach Club was hosting an event for an organization called Peace in the Streets.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.


