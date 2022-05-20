Two dead in three-vehicle crash on Monacan Trail Road in Albemarle County

Published Thursday, May. 19, 2022, 10:40 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Palmyra man and a juvenile passenger died from injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Monacan Trail Road at the I-64 interchange in Albemarle County.

Bryan Daniel Warrick, 34, and the juvenile, also of Palmyra, died at the scene of the 5:32 p.m. crash, according to Albemarle County authorities.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to UVA Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third vehicle did not need medical attention.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the fifth traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2022. This count does not include fatal crashes that occur in Albemarle County that are investigated by Virginia State Police.

Like this: Like Loading...