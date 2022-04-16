The Citadel salvages series finale, blasts VMI, 22-5

The Citadel scored 15 runs in the first three innings and went on to defeat the VMI baseball team 22-5 Saturday in a Southern Conference game. The contest was stopped after the seventh inning due to the conference’s 10-run rule.

The Keydets took the three-game series two games to one after victories Thursday (5-2) and Friday (3-2) evenings.

Travis Lott went 4-4 for the Bulldogs with two doubles, five runs and two RBI. Ryan McCarthy was 3-6 with a home run and four runs while Dominick Poole was 3-3 with five RBI and four runs scored.

Reeves Whitmore reached base three times for VMI with a hit, a walk and was hit by a pitch. He also scored twice and had an RBI. Zac Morris doubled and Cole Jenkins had a hit, a run and an RBI. Will Knight walked twice and Justin Starke also had a single.

Ethan Smith tossed a perfect inning of relief for VMI.

The Keydets (12-25/3-3 SoCon) travel for non-conference action Tuesday at Virginia Tech at 6 p.m.

