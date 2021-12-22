Texas A&M out of Gator Bowl: Officials looking for replacement to face Wake Forest

Wake Forest and the Gator Bowl are scrambling to find a replacement for Texas A&M, which has dropped out of the Dec. 31 bowl game, citing a COVID outbreak on the team.

The Aggies program had also been dealing with opt-outs from guys looking ahead to getting ready for the NFL and losses to the transfer portal before the COVID outbreak forced coach Jimbo Fisher to shut down practice over the weekend.

Possible replacements include teams from other bowls that may be left without a dance partner due to similar issues being experienced by Texas A&M and those left out because they had losing records.

One intriguing prospect listed by the Florida Times-Union is Navy, which finished 4-8 in 2021, but upset Army in its regular-season finale.

“Everything is on the table,” said Gator Bowl president Greg McGarity, who has set a deadline of noon Friday to settle on a team, or cancel the game altogether.

Story by Chris Graham

